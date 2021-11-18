Community meeting held regarding Michael Jordan health clinics

Michael Jordan unveiling a similar clinic (photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Underserved communities in New Hanover County will soon get two family health clinics, thanks to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

In February, Jordan gifted $10 million to Novant Health for the project. There are currently two Michael Jordan clinics operating in Charlotte, serving thousands of residents.

On Wednesday, Novant Health held a community meeting to get input on the new facilities.

“One of the things we committed to from the very beginning was to really listen and try to make the clinics become part of the community, so we’re very open minded about what that means,” said Dr. Philip Brown, Novant’s chief community impact officer. “There are certain things about the clinic, we know it’s going to be basic primary care, integrated behavioral health, and we’re working hard through partnerships to try to understand if dentistry is a possibility.”

One of the locations will be located at 15th and Greenfield Streets, the other on Princess Place Drive.

“The south side, which is at the corner of 15th and Greenfield, Southside Clinic, is slated to open sometime in summer or third quarter of 2023, and this east Wilmington clinic will be behind that by several months,” Brown said.

deAndre Corniffe lives in old east Wilmington and attended the meeting along with several others. He says he’s concerned about the health of those in his community.

“Some people don’t realize that they’re having blood pressure issues because they’re not going to a medical facility,” Corniffe said. “When especially men don’t go get physicals regularly, just getting a health care check by a clinic like this can save your life. What Michael Jordan is trying to do is a really good idea, to reach people that aren’t getting the health care they need.”

