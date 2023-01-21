Community members and loved ones gather at vigils held for KC Johnson in Wilmington

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends, family, and members of the LGBTQ community gathered for two vigils, to mourn the loss of a KC Johnson.

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast held a vigil Friday night on the steps of Wilmington City Hall for 27-year-old KC Johnson.

“She was living her own authentic self. The life she wanted to live,” said Veronica Walters, KC Johnson’s friend.

“She was also very easy going, and good to spend time with and hang out with as friends,” said Scotti Lynne, KC Johnson’s friend.

Attendees lit candles, held flowers, and waved flags.

They held a moment of silence, and some shared their memories of her.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on January 13.

For now, WPD is saying little about how she died or a motive for her murder.

26-year-old William Haven Hicks is being held as a suspect in her murder. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

One of Johnson’s friends says she’s glad an arrest has been made in connection to the case.

“It’s a small comfort that they’ve been able to do that, because they’re so many trans people that are murdered and their crimes are never solved. So it’s great they were able to at least find this person,” said Walters.

District Attorney Ben David, and New Hanover County prosecutors were also there to show their support.

“People die in an instant, but they live for a lifetime, and that’s an important thing for everyone to remember. Prosecutors speak for the dead in murder trials, and we give victims a voice at the courthouse. We’re also the conscience for our community, and it’s a time honored principle that there’s equal protection under the law for everyone. And that means just as no one’s above the law, no one’s beneath the law’s protection,” said Ben David, New Hanover County District Attorney.

Johnson’s family also held a vigil, walking from Archie Blue Park to the location on King Street, where police say Johnson was killed.

They shared prayers and left items on the ground, memorializing the place where Johnson is believed to have died.

Wilmington police are still investigating whether a body found in Savannah, Georgia is KC’s. Johnson’s family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.