Community members protest U.S. military action in Ukraine

Protesters stand at College Road and Oleander Drive February 5, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of community members gathered to protest on Saturday, expressing concerns over the recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and how it might impact the United States.

The protesters stood on the corner of College Road and Oleander Drive holding signs, displeased with the thought of the United States entering what they believe could possibly be another war.

Protesters said with the President Joe Biden’s recent formal approval of the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. To provide support to NATO countries in Eastern Europe, with at least 100,000 Russian troops gathered near Ukraine’s border, they are concerned about the possible outcome.

“We see that this is a real danger and what we are here to do is to say, we need to negotiate not to use military action to threaten –and to threaten and to use military action, that’s not the way to maintain peace,” said George Vlasits, protester.

The group said the goal of their protest was to increase community members’ awareness about current events in the world regarding the United States, Eastern Europe, and possible military action.