Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw

It is an annual tradition that many say is a blessing to the community.

More than a hundred people attended Mema's Thanksgiving Blessing on Thursday. (Photo: Celeste Smith/WWAY News)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible.

That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no one had to eat alone on the holiday.

Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs and Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) hosted “Mema’s Thanksgiving Blessing” at William and Heather O’Brien’s Family Farm in Burgaw on Thanksgiving Day.

“Bring veterans in from Jacksonville, and anybody is welcome to come, if you are a veteran or not and just throw on this great event on Thanksgiving Day to feed people. So, I’m real excited to be a part of that and prepare the food for them,” said Myra McDuffie, Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs Co-Owner.



The event began as Operation Thanksgiving Blessing in 2014 when the O’Brien family decided to invite active-duty military who could not be with their own families for a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

William O’Brien is a veteran himself, which led to his family starting the tradition.



“A lot of them didn’t know that we have anything like this going on, so when they find out they get really happy, because for a lot of them –its’s the only thing they’ve got. So, with the help of the community they’re getting a lot of these veterans out of their homes and getting them out here for the day,” said William O’ Brien, O’Brien Farm owner.

The tradition continues, but it is now open to veterans and the public.

On top of a hot meal, there was live music, lawn games, and bounce houses for children to enjoy.

One army veteran in attendance said he and his family appreciate the event each year.

“We’ve come out here before for this. We missed it during COVID, and it’s good to be with other people that understand what we’ve been through,” said Benjamin Sampson, event attendee.



More than a hundred people attended Mema’s Thanksgiving Blessing this year.