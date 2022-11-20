Community partners host Thanksgiving meal giveaway for people in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and an inaugural event took place this weekend to help members of the community that are in need for the upcoming holiday.

The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and other community partners hosted a community Thanksgiving giveaway on Saturday at the MLK Center.

The event gave pepole the opportunity to ‘shop’ for their Thanksgiving needs free of charge.

Items such as greens, potatoes, meat, bread, and even desserts were available for people to take home.

Organizers Fawn Rhodes and Pamela Evans say it was important to give people the chance to shop instead of offering pre-packed boxes.

“A lot of the discussion is around equity, so we want to make sure we meet people’s needs where they are, and not just give them something that they may not want,” said Rhodes.

The event served 400 people in just one hour.