Community reacts to Whiteville shooting killing three people

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, the sheriff’s office is still investigating a shooting last weekend in which three people were killed and a fourth person wounded.

Friends of the victims are still grappling with their deaths.

On May 7th, at around 11:30 p.m., Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal shooting on Elizabeth Street in Whiteville.

Four people were shot, including two brothers, Tylek Bellamy and Nikolus Bellamy.

Shaheem Shipman, Nikolus and Tylek’s Friend, said, “They always treated everybody like family, even friends, even people they didn’t know.”

Shipman said he has known Nikolus and Tylek since they were in pre-school.

He said he will remember the times the three shared together.

Shipman said,”If you didn’t know them, you got to know them. If you didn’t talk, they made you talk. They ended up putting a smile on your face at the end of the day.”

Columbus County Sheriff, Bill Rogers, said the shooting should be a wakeup call to the community.

Sheriff Rogers said, “What I would like to say here, it’s our kids. They’re 19 and 20, I mean — a whole life ahead of them. We need to deter that. If there’s anything I can help do in the communities — if somebody reaches out to me — we’re losing too many young people’s lives that’s got their whole future ahead of them.”

Shipman said that although this tragic event occurred, he will cherish the bond and brotherhood he had with the brothers.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect in the shooting, 24-year-old Keanan Young, died at the scene.

The victim who survived the shooting, 19-year-old Javion Evans, was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.