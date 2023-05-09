UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office identifies two of three victims in Whiteville homicide

A deadly homicide took place this past weekend in Whiteville (Photo: MGN Online)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of two of three people killed in a Whiteville homicide.

19-year-old Tylek Rashad Bellamy and 20-year-old Nikolus Maurice Bellamy, both of Whiteville, were two of the victims.

Four people were shot Sunday night, with three people, including the suspect, being killed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Javion Delton Evans survived and was airlifted to the hospital in New Hanover County to be treated for injuries.

There is one other person who was killed, but detectives are still trying to locate and contact that person’s family.

The shooting took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. when the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 129 Elizabeth Street in reference to a gun shot wound.

Whiteville, Chadbourn, and Lake Waccamaw EMS responded to the scene to assess the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.