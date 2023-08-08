Community remembers beloved Wilmington restaurateur James Smith

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people remembered the life and legacy of James Smith on Monday night.

James Smith owned Fork-n-Cork, located in Wilmington and Carolina Beach, as well as Smoke on the Water in Riverlights. The 48-year-old died unexpectedly on July 30.

A celebration of life was held at Smoke on the Water on Monday.

Friends and family like Smith’s 11-year-old nephew, Dominic Smith, reflected on the times the two spent together.

“Every once in a while I would hang out with him on the weekends. We will hang out at work, we will hang out and watch some TV together…one of the most important memories I had in my life,” Dominic Smith said.

People laughed and cried while they enjoyed food and shared stories as the sun set over the water.

Jeff Duckworth is a close friend of James Smith and owns Pinpoint Restaurant, which is on the same block as Fork-n-Cork in downtown Wilmington. Pinpoint opened about a year after Fork-n-Cork.

“He was one of the first people that I met when I moved to town. We spent a lot of time together. A lot of Pinpoint Fork-n-Cork Christmas parties together. You know, a good friend,” Duckworth said. “Somebody asked me this the other day to describe him in one word and I said there’s really not one word but — big man, big heart.”

Over the years, Duckworth said he and Smith became much more than business neighbors.

“It’s family. You know? We work on the same block. I walk by there at least twice every day and it’s sad to walk by there right now,” Duckworth said.

A virtual food drive is being held in memory of Smith through NourishNC. For more information, click here.