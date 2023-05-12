Commuting dental hygiene student and mother graduates from CFCC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Like many students, college graduation is the day everyone works towards.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a really long time and it’s just really surreal that its actually here,” said Maria Mandujano, CFCC Dental Hygiene Graduate.

For one student, wife, and mother, today means a little bit more.

“It’s been hard. Especially that long drive every morning,” said Mandujano.

Maria Mandujau drives from Tabor City to Cape Fear Community College five days a week, which is about a 3 hour round trip.

Through all the challenges of being a full-time student, and the commute, she says the hardest part was having to sacrifice time away from her son.

“It has been difficult because he is still at that age where he needs his mom, and I kind of have that mom guilt where I haven’t been able to be with him all the time,” said Mandujano.

After doing this for the past two years, crossing the finish line was not only an exciting for Maria, but also for her 10-year-old son Orlando.

“Oh Lord have mercy let me tell you. He woke up this morning and said ‘Mama! I’m going to be on my best behavior today!’ He’s super excited. He’s been looking forward to this day too,” said Mandujano.

Despite juggling a part-time job, studying, commuting, and mom duties, Maria graduated a Presidents List Scholar by achieving a 4.0 GPA at CFCC.

“I’m just very blessed to have gone through this experience. It’s been a really great blessing.”

After taking some time following graduation to spend with her family, Maria plans to go on to earn her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.