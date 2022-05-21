Company issues voluntary recall on select Jif products due to potential salmonella issues

UNITED STATES (WWAY) — If you purchased Jif peanut butter recently. you may want to check your shelves. The company behind the brand, The J.M. Smucker Company is issuing a voluntary recall on a select number of Jif products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is a bacteria that often causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

Young children, older adults, and the immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to severe and sometimes fatal infections.

According to the CDC, Salmonella causes 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year.

According to the company’s press release, the recalled peanut was distributed nationwide and in other outlets. Recall products include the lot codes from 1274425 to 2140425.

If you have one of the recalled products, they say you should dispose of it immediately.

You can find the full list of products on the FDA website here.

If you have any questions or would like to report reactions, visit the Jif website or call 800-828-9980.