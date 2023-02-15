Company paying $1,000 to person who watches dog movies for 10 hours

Ready to kick back and watch dog movies and be paid for it?

(CNN) — Do you love pet movies and have 48 hours to spare?

If so, there’s a job perfect for you.

Pettable.com is looking for a Chief Doggie Flick Officer.

The company — which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals — is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.

The person will be paid $1,000 for their time.

The job requirements include:

Passion for dogs

Loves pet films

Have a comfy couch or bed

48 hours open on your calendar

A pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required.

Movies to be watched include Scooby Doo, The Fox and the Hound, Hachi, My Dog Skip, Snoopy Come Home, 101 Dalmatians and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

You can apply HERE.

Applications are open until March 6th.