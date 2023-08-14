Concern for coyotes in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A concern for coyotes in Brunswick County has some pet owners on their toes.

We spoke with a Wildlife Enforcement Officer who said seeing coyotes comes with rural living but there are a few tips to keep in mind to stay safe.

Coyotes tend to be more active in the spring and summer months and with this heat we’ve been seeing, they’ve been recently spotted lurking around peoples’ houses.

Over the weekend, a resident in Belville reported that her cat had survived a coyote attack.

Wildlife Enforcement Officer, Alexander Holbrook, said coyotes tend to frequent houses with outdoor animals because the pets can be a food source.

He suggests keeping a close eye on your pets, especially during the late hours and not keeping food outdoors, as it’s an open invite for wildlife such as coyotes.

“Your trashcans, make sure they’re good and shut,” Holbrook said. “If you can, if you have like meats and stuff, chicken, hamburger, and stuff that you’re throwing out, wrap it up to the point they can’t really smell it. Make it harder for them to smell. Because they smell that, hey there’s a free meal over here. They’re gonna keep frequently coming to that area.”

Holbrook said do not hesitate to call NC Wildlife in the event of an emergency, but for the most part, coyotes tend to scare away easily with lots of noise.

One Brunswick County resident said he takes extra precautions during outings with his furry friend to limit the risk of encountering a coyote.

“We’ve got a little dog named Oliver, he’s a Schnoodle, he’s half Schnauzer, half Poodle. He’s ferocious as heck but he’s not match for a coyote or bobcat if they come around,” Resident, Tom Hofatrr, said.

He urged those in the community to help pet owners out by not enticing these animals to residential areas.

“Take your trash out early in the morning. Keep the coyotes and even some bear around here from visiting your house,” Hofatrr said.

Holbrook added it’s rare to see a coyote attack, but it can happen, so be ready to protect yourself and your loved ones — including your pets.

“If it comes to the point that animal, that coyote, is actively trying to harm or maim or your pet or something like that,” Holbrook said. “Do what you need to do to protect your family members because I know that’s what a lot of people consider their pets.