‘Concerning levels’ of carbon monoxide prompted evacuation at Leland apartment complex

Crews on scene of gas leak in Leland on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland says no one was hurt after a gas leak, prompting an apartment complex to be evacuated late Thursday night.

Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue were dispatched to Harrington Square Apartments around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials found “concerning levels” of carbon monoxide and evacuated the entire building.

Following an investigation, crews learned construction workers on the first floor had been running gas powered equipment for several hours Thursday. The carbon monoxide filled up the first floor and spread to the rest of the building.

After going door to door to evacuate everyone, ventilating the building with positive pressure fans, and checking carbon monoxide levels several times, crews determined it was safe for residents to return to the building around 10 p.m.

No one was hurt and treatment by EMS was not required for anyone.