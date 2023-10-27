Concerns about motorcycle safety following fatal crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is continuing its investigation of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash is causing some motorcycle riders to question whether Wilmington is a safe city for them or not.

However, according to rider Victor Gray, it’s not that the city is unsafe but rather that the riders aren’t properly sharing the road with others.

Gray has been riding for nearly 45 years. However, all of that experience didn’t prevent him from getting into an accident.

In April of 2018, Gray crashed after hitting a bump in the road while accelerating between two cars. He was launched nearly 100 feet down the road.

Gray said he is lucky to be able to ride again. But he first had to take responsibility and become a safer rider following the crash.

He said riders need to understand what is at stake whenever they ride dangerously, whether when speeding or showing off.

“I think, the course need to be a little more strict and just not teach the basics but really enforce being more responsible once you’re on a motorcycle, especially a sports bike and to respect that sports bike,” Gray said. “If you don’t respect that sports bike, you’re gonna get killed.”

Norma Meredith is a motorcycle road captain for an all-female motorcycle club. She said while riders need to be wearing the right protective gear, there is also a checklist they can use to make sure their ride is safe for the road.

“T-Clocs is a pre-ride inspection checklist. So there is a checklist for everything from your electronics to your tires to your signal lights to your mirrors. It’s just really taking a look at your, all of the equipment on your bike, to make sure it is ready for the road.”

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 26 crashes involving motorcycles have occurred between April 1st and September 30th of this year.