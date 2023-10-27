Man dies in motorcycle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a car.

It happened Thursday shortly after 8:00 pm in the 1200 block of S. College Road.

According to a news release, officers responded to a crash after the driver of the motorcycle hit a 4 door car. Police say immediately after the crash, an off duty WPD officer came upon the crash and provided aid to the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver is identified Joshua Eatmon, 25, of Wilmington. Eatmon died at the scene.

Police are still investigating.