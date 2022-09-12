Concerts, movies returning to Leland’s Founder Park this fall

Movie at Founders Park (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Fall arrives 10 days from today, and so does the Live at the Park and Movies in the Park series in Leland.

The family-fun events kick off September 22nd at Founders Park with the Carolina Soul Band.

Luca has been announced as the first movie of the season at the park on September 24th.

Legacy Motown Revue (October 6th) and Striking Copper (October 27th) will round out the concert lineup, with Hocus Pocus (October 15th) and The Polar Express (December 10th) planned for the other two movies in the park.

All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with the movies beginning at sunset (times varying).

The events will feature local food trucks on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to relax on the lawn as they listen.

Alcohol and pets are not allowed, and the events are all weather dependent.