Conditional rezoning request for hotel in Carolina Beach approved at town council meeting

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Carolina Beach Town Council unanimously voted to approve a conditional rezoning request of a four-story hotel to be built at the corner of Harper Avenue and North Lake Park Blvd.

The project is planned by the owners and developers of “The Hive” in downtown Wilmington.

The hotel would be in the 200 block of North Lake Park Blvd and 204 Harper Avenue, in the town’s Central Business District.

The four-story hotel will have 42 rooms, a pool, a rooftop bar, restaurant, and commercial space.

In August, the Carolina Beach planning and zoning committee unanimously recommended approval of the hotel.