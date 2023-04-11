Conflict continues between Brunswick Board of Election and US Alliance for Election Excellence

Brunswick County Board of Elections. (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Partisan conflict continues in Brunswick County over the Board of Election’s relationship with the US Alliance for Election Excellence.

Last month, the county board of commissioners passed a motion condemning the use of private money in elections and recommended the Board of Elections terminate its association with the alliance.

The Brunswick County Democratic Party responded Monday, urging the Board of Elections to ignore the recommendation of commissioners.

Commissioner Frank Williams is responding, saying:

“I stand by our position that private money has no place in the administration of our elections. The fact that the opposing party is so passionate about defending the use of private money in our elections demonstrates the importance of keeping it out. Regarding their assertion that Mark Zuckerburg is not a funder of the Alliance: the Center for Tech & Civic Life’s own website clearly lists Facebook as a partner, and the Alliance’s website lists CTCL as a partner.”

The Board of Elections will vote on the Commissioners’ recommendation at their meeting next Tuesday.