Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient

(Photo: Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is giving its ultimate salute to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, who died at age 98.

Williams is lying honor at the U.S. Capitol, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished citizens.

As a young Marine corporal fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima, Williams went ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions.

He joins civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four U.S. Capitol police officers who in the nation’s history have lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.