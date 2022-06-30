Construction begins on new Leland Fire/Rescue station

(Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The newest facility for Leland Fire/Rescue is officially under construction.

The new station will be located at the Town’s Municipal Operations Center Campus at 1987 Andrew Jackson Highway NE.

The Town of Leland says Station 51 will be fully staffed, replacing the station on Village Road.

Station 51 will include features such as four apparatus bays, full living accommodations, a gym, office space, and a 1,200 square foot conference room that will allow for on-site training. Plans are in the works to expand public safety training capabilities at this campus even further in the future.

The new station will also have a dedicated decontamination room, allowing staff to properly decontaminate after a fire and decrease the spread of cancer-causing carcinogens.

This is the second new fire station being constructed by the Town in the last year. Station 53, located at 187 Old Lanvale Road, officially opened in June. These stations, along with Station 52 in Westport, are strategically located to improve response times and accommodate the community’s rapid growth, according to the town.

“The new location will allow us to distribute our resources throughout the fire district better. Units stationed there will have access to all the major roads, which will assist them in reaching most areas of the district promptly,” Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes said. “This new, state-of-the-art facility is a huge step towards our mission to serve, be ready, and create excellent outcomes.”