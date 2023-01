Construction begins on River Road Park pier damaged during Hurricane Isaias

The pier at River Road Park is undergoing construction (Photo: New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park.

Crews say the pier was damaged during Hurricane Isaias.

For safety reasons, there will be no public ramp access during this time.

Completion is expected around mid-summer.