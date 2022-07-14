Construction underway to update UNCW Randall Library

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Construction is now underway at UNCW, as the university begins its updates on Randall Library.

$56 million were allocated by North Carolina’s General Assembly for the three-story renovation and expansion of the library.

It includes 80,000 square feet of new building construction, renovations to the existing building, and the addition of a connecting bridge.

The new library will contain special collections and archives in one space. It will also include expanded tech spaces like virtual and augmented reality labs, and a data visualization lab.

“I think as libraries have evolved over the years, it’s much less about access to materials with so much materials available online, and it’s much more about using the space to study, both individually and as a group and to create new knowledge,” said Lucy Holman, UNCW associate provost for teaching, learning and library services and dean of the Randall Library.

UNCW expects the expansion portion of the project to be completed by spring of 2024, before beginning renovation of existing library space.