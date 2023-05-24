Consumer Reports rank safest new and used cars for teen drivers

(Photo: Every Car Listed / Flickr)

(WWAY) — Consumer reports teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to find the safest new and used cars for teen drivers.

The CDC found that teenagers are 3x more likely to be in a fatal car accident than adult drivers, making car safety and durability important.

Consumer reports say all cars on the list passed crash test with good marks, have good handling an reliability, and can break quickly if needed.

The report found that for new cars, the Mazda 3, Honda HR-V, and the Subaru Outback ranking the highest. And for used cars, the Mazda 3, Subaru Legacy, and Toyota Tacoma ranked among the best.

You can find the full list of good and best used cars under $20,000 here, and the full list of best new cars here.