Controlled burn planned for portion of New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in northern New Hanover County over the next two weeks, it’s likely coming from a controlled burn.

The burn is scheduled to run through around December 12 in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court.

This is a ground clearing vegetative debris burn on approximately a half-acre of land.

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue are aware of the burn and will be monitoring the situation.

