Controversy growing over recent White Lake development

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY)– It appears White Lake is experiencing some “growing pains”.

“This is our happy place. It’s not happy anymore,” said Trish Singletary, White Lake Resident.

One of the biggest issues causing concern is access to the lake in front of one of the town’s newest communities.

“You use to be able to go out, sit on a golf cart, watch the sun go down, all that has been taken away from what we are custom to using with this beach over the years,” said Bill Watson, a long time Property Owner.

According to the long-time residents and business owners, the developer, Goldston’s Beach Incorporated, covered part of a public road with sand without the consent of property owners and residents.

“We didn’t get any notification, I don’t think it went before the town commissioners to vote on, it was just done without any of us knowing about it or having a say so in what happened here,” said Watson.

Goldston’s Beach Incorporated says it felt it had the right to cover the road, which many would use to ride bikes, park golf carts, and maneuver wheelchairs onto the beach, in order to in quote “enhance the beach”.

“Once the town dead ended those streets, then I just on my own dime enhanced the beach area because it is a beach area,” said Jake Womble with Goldston’s Beach Incorporated.

The dispute has now escalated to the point that a public meeting will be held next week, for all parties involved to come up with a solution.

According to White Lake Mayor Goldston Womble, the town decided to create a “dead-end” on the section of road in question to create a line between property owned by the town, which is public property, and property owned by the developer, Goldston’s Beach Incorporated. This is why Womble with Goldston’s Beach Inc. made the decision to add sand to the beach.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday May 9th at 7pm at White Lake Town Hall. It is open to the public.