Corgi parade honors Late Queen Elizabeth II

Corgi Parade to honor the Late Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: APTN/ CBS)

LONDON, UK (CBS) — Corgi owners and their furry companions gathered at the gates of Buckingham palace in London on Sunday to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

For many people around the world, the dog breed is forever linked to the late monarch.

She owned nearly 30 corgis throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.

The queen’s love for corgis began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie.

Throughout Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, the corgis were by her side, accompanying her on official tours, reportedly sleeping in their own room at Buckingham Palace with daily sheet changes, and occasionally nipping the ankles of the odd visitor or royal family member.