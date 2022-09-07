Coroner: Deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide

Police presence in Carolina Forest neighborhood (WPDE)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Eric and Emily Moberley’s cause of death is homicide. Laura Moberley died by suicide.

Willard confirmed to our affiliate the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

