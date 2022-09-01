Teacher, her 2 kids found shot to death in Horry County home

Police presence in Carolina Forest neighborhood (WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A teacher and her two children have been found dead in their South Carolina home, authorities said.

Officers checking on the family after they hadn’t been seen all day Wednesday found the bodies around 1:45 p.m. in the Carolina Forest neighborhood near Myrtle Beach, Horry County Police said in a statement,

The dead were identified as Laura Moberley, 42; her 11-year-old son, Eric; and 8-year-old daughter, Emily, the Horry County Coroner’s Office told news outlets.

All three died died around 6 a.m. Wednesday of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Neither the police nor the coroner’s office released any information on who committed the shootings.

Moberley was a reading loss interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School and her children were also in Horry County schools, the school district said in a statement.

“We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools,” the district said.