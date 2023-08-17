Correctional officers stop inmates’ escape at SC Detention Center

Some correctional officers foiled an attempted escape early Thursday morning by two inmates at the Marlboro County Detention Center, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil.

McNeil said the inmates managed to break out a window and tied sheets together with intentions to use them to climb down from the window.

He added correctional officers heard the commotion on the second floor of the jail and went to check things out.

McNeil said the officers managed to stop the inmates before they could escape.

