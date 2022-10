Costco releases 60,000-piece puzzle, deemed ‘World’s Largest’

Costco has released a 60,000 piece puzzle (Photo: Costco)

(WWAY) — Costco is selling a puzzle that will likely take you a bit of time to complete.

Their new 60,000 piece puzzle claims to be the world’s largest, measuring eight feet tall and 29 feet long.

It’s made up of sixty 1,000 piece puzzles that link together.

It’s recommended for ages 13+ — which could be the number of years it takes to finish it.