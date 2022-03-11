Could NC join other states in proposing a gas tax suspension?

When asked about the idea of suspending or reducing the state’s gas tax, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it’s something his administration would “carefully review.”

(Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With some states’ leaders moving to temporarily suspend or reduce their gas taxes amid quickly rising prices, could North Carolina take the same step?

This week, leaders in California, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania have announced proposals for a “gas tax holiday,” according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Democratic governors in six states have called for Congress to pass legislation suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

North Carolina’s gas tax is about 36 cents per gallon, while the federal tax is about 18 cents.

When asked about the idea of suspending or reducing the state’s gas tax, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it’s something his administration would “carefully review.”

Read more here.