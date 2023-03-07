Country Haven residents asking ‘where’s the water?’ after Porters Neck ponds dry up

PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — It’s not the first time the residents of a Porters Neck neighborhood have asked the question “where’s the water?” after ponds in their community dried up.

According to Stephen Worrell, the ponds in the Country Haven neighborhood started seeing a consistent and unusual reduction in water about a year and a half ago. Now, they’re sitting close to empty.

“We want the resource to be used, but not at the detriment of the environment,” Worrell said.

The ponds were home to wildlife like fish, ducks, and otters — all of which Worrell says have not returned to the area now that the water levels are so low. What little water is left in the ponds, many of the residents are concerned will cause a major mosquito problem as the weather gets warmer since there are no longer any fish to eat the mosquito larvae.

In addition to the environmental concerns, Worrell worries about the foundation of his home.

“I have a sinkhole that’s under my pool that wasn’t there when I moved in. These are big indicators that something is going on in the aquifer,” Worrell said.

A spokesperson with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says the Richardson Water Treatment Plant draws from the Castle Hayne Aquifer, including from a well in the area of the Country Haven neighborhood.

In 2012, the ponds dried up because millions of gallons of water per day were pumped from the area wells. A study presented to the CFPUA Board in January 2013 showed multiple factors influenced the water levels — including drought, development, and the expansion of the well fields. To resolve the situation ten years ago, CFPUA shut down ten wells and the ponds eventually filled up again.

On Monday, the CFPUA spokesperson shared a statement that reads, “We have taken several measures in recent years to mitigate the amount of water we withdraw from the aquifer while still meeting the growing customer demand for water across our system.”

In addition to the statement, CFPUA attached a graph showing month-over-month water treatment totals at the Richardson Plant. The flows shown in the graph reflect what CFPUA is withdrawing from the aquifer.

“As you can see, flows at the plant have declined over the past 6 months, as they generally do during the cooler months. I will also note that according to the N.C. Drought Monitor New Hanover County is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, which is likely impacting ponds and stormwater retention systems in our area,” the spokesperson wrote. “CFPUA is not a for-profit company. We are a not-for-profit, ratepayer-funded unit of local government. We will continue working with homeowners in the area and monitoring conditions in the Castle Hayne Aquifer.”

For the Country Haven residents, they want the water back and reassurance that this won’t happen again outside of extenuating circumstances.

“Take responsibility for not using the resource correctly. Bring back what we had two years ago — a thriving ecosystem that is here for the community to actually enjoy,” Worrell said.

The CFPUA Board is set to meet on Wednesday at 9 am in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room at 235 Government Center Drive.