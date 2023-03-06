Country singer Clint Black coming to the Wilson Center

Clint Black (Photo: Michael Albov / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Longtime country music singer Clint Black is coming to the Cape Fear this summer.

He will perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center on June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Clint Black has one of the most storied careers in modern music and reached #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut album, Killin’ Time.

It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album. Having earned twenty-two #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, and numerous awards bestowed by the Country Music Awards (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and American Music Awards (AMA), Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music.

“I try to make records that don’t fit into a trend,” explains the Houston-born producer/guitarist. “I never wanted to start a trend and won’t chase one. A great band will sound great today and in ten years. It’s not about fitting into today’s, yesterday’s, or tomorrow’s country; it just is.”

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.