County Boards of Elections offering free photo ID cards to voters

Voter ID (Photo: Pixabay/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Registered voters who do not have an acceptable identification card for voting in North Carolina can now go to their county board of elections office to get a free ID.

If you have a North Carolina driver’s license, you do not need to obtain a separate ID from the county board. Other common forms of acceptable ID include military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government, and college student and public employer ID cards that the State Board approved for use in voting.

Registered voters who do not have an acceptable form of identification for voting purposes can now get a free photo ID, with no special documents needed. Voters will simply provide their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

In most counties, voters will be able to get an ID printed and given to them on the spot.

A free voter photo ID will include the voter’s photo, name, and registration number. They will expire 10 years from the date of issuance.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina, starting with the municipal elections this fall.