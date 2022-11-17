County, city leaders to discuss opioid settlement funds

File- New Hanover County Commissioners meeting (Photo: Peyton Furtado)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Authorities in New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington will hold a joint meeting next month on how to spend money coming in from the state.

On December 6th, a city-county joint subcommittee featuring Commissioners Deb Hays and Bill Rivenbark, Councilman Luke Waddell, and other officials, will talk about how to spend opioid settlement funds.

The money comes from a number of settlements Attorney General Josh Stein helped negotiate with major opioid companies including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson, and Amerisource-Bergen.

Settlement payments will be made over an 18 year period.

Local governments must choose an “Opioid Mitigation Strategy” before spending their settlement funds.