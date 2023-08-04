Countywide scrapbook attracting thousands in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY News) — A Crusoe woman said it’s her passion to preserve the past for future generations.

In Columbus County, many are calling it a “countywide scrapbook.”

But for others it’s a Facebook page sharing memories and sparking conversations about the past.

Nancy Etheridge Varney and the page “Columbus County Memories” has attracted thousands over the past few months.

Varney first started sharing her findings of past times in Columbus County during the pandemic.

A friend of Nancy’s, Jefferson Weaver, said she is doing the community a favor.

“This page is really an incredible undertaking by Nancy and it’s a, it’s just a wonderful resource. Because so much of our history has been lost, we’re losing people every day,” Columbus County News Managing Editor, Jefferson Weaver, said.

Varney said the page really blew up when she started posting yearbooks, gaining the interest of all ages.

“People would see me in town and they were asking me can you find this, can you find that and I try. If there’s something someone is looking for I really try to find it for them,” Varney said.

She posts memories dating back from the early 1800’s, to just last year.

The page now has almost 9,000 followers and is adding followers each day.

Varney said the community has been nothing but supportive.

“A tight knit community. Everybody has memories of everybody. Stories of things they used to do in the past. Places they used to go like the Starlite Drive-In, the Charco Burger, the bowling alley. They have so many memories of these places and they just love reminiscing,” Varney said. “People enjoy it and I enjoy doing it. So, as long as they like it and want it, I’ll continue.”

To take a trip down memory lane and contribute photos to the Columbus County Memories Facebook page, send the Facebook page a message.