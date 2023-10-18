Couple takes Grand Strand Medical Center victory lap after surviving Bike Week crash
MYRTLE BEACH (WPDE) — A couple returned to Grand Strand Medical Center Tuesday, October 17th – one year after a devastating motorcycle crash, marching to the ring of a victory bell during their recovery.
“I don’t remember any of it. I remember leaving bike week and coming up 17 Business that’s all I remember. And the next thing I know they’re pulling a trach out of my throat,” Michael Koberger explained.
