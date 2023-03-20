COVID-19 vaccines moved from New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Health and Human Services has officially moved its COVID-19 vaccine services from the Pandemic Operations Center to the general clinic at its building at 1650 Greenfield Street.

Initial vaccines and boosters are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jon Campbell, New Hanover County health director, says the call center for those services is also being merged with the general customer service line for Health and Human Services.

“Over the past several weeks, we have had a reduced number of vaccines being administered at the health and human services annex. You know, we also had customers that shared that they had interest in receiving other vaccines. So, due to the declining vaccines that we were administering, as well as a request for other services, we felt it would be best at this time to go ahead and consolidate back at health and human services, to make it easier for customers to receive other services,” said Jon Campbell, New Hanover County health director.

Members of the pandemic operations team will still operate from the building. It will also still be used by New Hanover County Health and Human Services if there is a surge in the need for vaccines, and for storage space for equipment.