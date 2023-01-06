COVID, flu testing sites expand as Cape Fear sees upgrade to high level of spread

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the CDC, COVID levels are high in many parts of the county.

Novant Health Never Hanover Regional Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 and flu testing sites.

The news comes as many areas, including New Hanover County, are seeing a significant increase in respiratory illness cases following the holidays.

A Novant spokesperson says expanding testing sites will help them reduce the number of people coming to the emergency room requesting COVID-19 and flu tests.

They’re encouraging residents to take advantage of their six testing locations in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.

“We really want to remind our community that COVID-19 is not over, and so post-holiday season and right now we’re seeing the increase in respiratory illnesses,” said Novant Health NHRMC Emergency Services Director Zachary Cockerham. “So, we’re reminding our community to utilize preventative measure.”

According to the CDC, New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties are listed at ‘high community level’ for new COVID-19 cases.