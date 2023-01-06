Latest data reveals COVID widely circulating in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a review of the latest COVID-19 data for New Hanover County, the CDC Community Level has increased to High.

The majority of the state is now at a high community level, indicating COVID-19 is widely circulating.

According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12.

“We have seen an increase in COVID-19 this week, much like we have seen the last couple of years,” Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell said. “We are in the part of the year where respiratory virus cases increase as people spend more time indoors and take part in more social gatherings. It’s important to remember we have the tools to be proactive in getting the community level back down. ”

When the community level increases, the CDC recommends taking additional protective measures such as limiting time at indoor public locations, wearing a properly fitted face covering and staying up to date on vaccines and boosters. It is also important to practice proper hand hygiene and to stay home if you are feeling sick.