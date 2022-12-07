Cows escape live nativity scene and end up in Cape Fear River

After escaping a live nativity scene, Carolina Beach Police and State Park Rangers corralled up the animals and took them to safety. (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department) After escaping a live nativity scene, Carolina Beach Police and State Park Rangers corralled up the animals and took them to safety. (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Being a police officer in a small beach community, you may get some unusual calls.

That was the case Monday for officers from the Carolina Beach Police Department were dispatched to assist Carolina Beach State Park Rangers with rounding up some loose cows.

You heard that right, the cows had escaped their pen at Seaside Chapel where they were participating in the live nativity scene.

They found themselves in the Cape Fear River, and eventually corralled by the officers and rangers.

Members of the Carolina Beach community along with a K9 officer trained with special herding skills also helped in the cow rescue.