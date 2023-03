Crane overturns at Myrtle Beach construction site

A crane has overturned on a Myrtle Beach construction site (Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — A crane has overturned at a Myrtle Beach construction site.

The accident took place at 2200 N Ocean Blvd Monday morning.

No one was injured, but there is damage to the adjacent building.

All occupants of that building had to be evacuated.