Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to open new location in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A famous dessert bar is getting ready to “shake up” Wilmington.

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has announced its newest location will be in the heart of the Cape Fear. The store offers creative “monster sized” milkshakes built in mason jars, often topped with towereing treats like slices of cheesecake, doughnuts, and enormous cookies.

With locations in cities like Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this will be the ninth Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to open. According to their Facebook page, the store will be owned and operated by a local family and should open by late September of this year.