Crews battle brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large brush fire in the area of Camp Pretty Pond in Boiling Spring Lakes Friday night.

The Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department and the Forestry Service were on scene working the area, according the sheriff’s office.

East Boiling Spring Lakes Road was shut down from Funston Road to Polaris Drive, but the road has since reopened.