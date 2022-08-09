Crews battle garbage fire at Leland gas station

Crews battle a garbage fire in Leland on Tuesday, August 9 2022. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews were called to a Leland convenience store and gas station on Tuesday morning after a trash truck caught fire.

According to a town spokesperson, the call came in around 9:15 to the BP on Grandiflora Drive near the Magnolia Greens neighborhood.

The burning garbage was dumped out of the truck into the parking lot, and Leland Fire crews were able to quickly get it under control. At least one building was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured.

It is not yet clear how the garbage caught fire.