Crews break ground on Carolina Beach condo destroyed by 2021 fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year and a half after a massive fire destroyed a condominium in Carolina Beach, crews are finally beginning to rebuild.

An official groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the Paradise Cove Condominiums to commemorate the long-awaited construction.

The blaze occurred in April of 2021 at 619 Spencer-Farlow Drive in Carolina Beach, burning at least 24 units.

Multiple crews responded from the Carolina Beach Fire Department to a call that came in around 1:00 pm.

The April fire was contained quickly, but there was minor damage to other buildings in the complex due to the wind. One woman was also injured when she jumped from a window.

Officials say the project is expected to be completed by summer of 2023.