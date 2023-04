Crews bring Leland woods fire under control; four homes damaged

A fire in Leland has been brought under control (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the Leland Fire Department have brought a woods fire under control.

The blaze broke out just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area off Grayson Parkway.

Seven acres were scorched in the fire, with crews from several agencies responding.

Minor damage was reported to four houses but no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.