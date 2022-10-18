Crews discover 940-year-old canoe near Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Fort Fisher State Historic staff recently took part in a discovery hundreds of years in the making.

With the assistance of the NC Underwater Archeology Team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, a 940-year-old dugout canoe was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw.

According to a Facebook Post, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify the heaviest side. That heavy side, which would sink below the water, became the bottom of the canoe. The rest of the tree was carefully dug out and burned away.

CANOE (Photo: Fort Fisher State Historic Site)

The scorch marks are still visible on the canoe.