Crews extinguish New Hanover County grass fires believe to have started from fire pit embers

A fast-spreading grass fire impacted several backyards Wednesday in New Hanover County (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A recent fast-spreading grass fire in a New Hanover County neighborhood served as a reminder how quickly fires can start in the current warm, dry and windy weather conditions.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Runnawy Bay Lane for grass fires in the backyards of several houses Wednesday.

The fires were extinguished in 20 minutes, leaving burn marks in six different yards.

One pop-up tent where the fire originated was scorched.

Officials say no homes were damage and very little scorching occurred to the fences.

The fire originated in a fire pit that had hot embers in it and the owners thought it was out from last nights fire, according to fire crews.