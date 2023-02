Officials advise people to delay burning due to warm, windy conditions

A fast-moving Leland woods fire in January (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A very warm, dry and windy week is forecast across the Cape Fear.

As a result, officials are urging residents to delay burning until conditions improve.

Weather conditions this week will increase the risk of fires spreading quickly.

NHC Fire Rescue says if you absolutely can’t wait to burn, you should use extreme caution and monitor burns very closely.